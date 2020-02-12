|
Eugenia Mary Henning, 93 of St. Clair Shores, passed away peacefully February 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert; cherished mother of Virginia (Ronald) Brzezinski, Patti Henning, Barbara Henning, and Robert (Kathy) Henning; loving grandmother of five and great-grandmother of six; and sister of Theresa Wells and the late Chester Zaniewski. Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2-8pm at the Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Road, Fraser, Michigan 48026. Funeral Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the funeral home at 11am. Instate at 10am. Private interment at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Share memories with the family at faulmannwalsh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020