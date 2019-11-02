|
|
Eugenia "Jean" Willemse
Eugenia "Jean" Willemse, age 88, passed peacefully November 1 , 2019. She was born October 24, 1931. She is survived by her husband, of 65 years, Gerrit (Gerry), daughter Gail (Al) Morad, grandchildren Jason ( Jennifer) Morrad and Megan Jean (Alex) Dietrich. Jean graduated from Mackenzie High School and went on to earn a BA from the University of Michigan followed by her Master's in library science from the University of Ann Arbor with highest academic honors. She was employed by Dearborn Centennial Library as a children's librarian, which led to her taking charge of all Children's Services, including the Dearborn branch libraries. She was later in charge of the Adult Service's at the Centennial Library. Jean retired in 1996 but stayed active as a member of Friends of the Library (F.O.L.D). She was also active in the Dearborn Heights JAYCEE Auxiliary for a respective amount of years. Jean courageously fought Parkinson's for several years and will be cremated and interred at White Chapel Cemetery next to her mother and eventually with her husband. A memorial gathering is planned for Sunday, November 10, from 11am-2pm at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home located at 22546, Michigan Avenue, Dearborn MI, 48124.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019