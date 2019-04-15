|
Eunice Kraase
Clawson - Eunice Kraase Age 78. Long time resident of Clawson, passed away on April 13, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1940. She met the love of her life Bill, while she was working at the local ice cream shop. They were married six month later. Her husband Bill died April 7, 2017. Loving mother of Connie (David) Hoffmeyer and Julie (Tom) Brown. Proud grandmother of Tom (Lenore) Hoffmeyer, Bill (Nicole) Hoffmeyer, and Nicholas Brown; great grandmother of Nate and Lydia Hoffmeyer. As a teacher Eunice taught her whole career in Troy. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home (4 blks E. of Woodward) Royal Oak. Funeral Wednesday 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Troy. Memorial Contributions to the Parkinson Foundation, www.parkinsonsmi.org are appreciated. Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 15, 2019