EUNICE M. BONGIOVANNI
(nee Rosinski )
December 28th 1936 - November 15th 2020
Eunice ( Eun, Eunie ) grew up on the eastside of Detroit she attended St Josaphat Church and School. Eunice was married to, and the spirited influencer of restaurateur Larry Bongiovanni. Married in 1961, Eunice and Larry raised a family, chasing a career in the restaurant business. She drove creative thinking, the style & way guests enjoyed their restaurants. Together they
spent their lifetime trying to create great guest experiences in the over 25 establishments that
they directed during their nearly 60 year professional career.
Always fashionable, stylish, and sharp, her persistence and determination were her lasting impact on others and the things she was involved in. Eunice was always on a quest for the best of something, she pressed and supported Larry to improve everything they did. Being a self taught cook, she was a serial recipe collector and created many dinners to test on family and friends, many of those items made it to restaurant menus. Eunice loved a party and competition. Fiercely loyal, Larry and Eun were socially active, always dining out, attending sporting events with regularity; Red Wings in the 70s, her race horses and the track in the 80's, the Pistons in the 90's and the Tigers the last 20 years. Charitable at heart, she loved being generous, her favorite charity was the public schools...she
played the lottery daily. Loved to go to the casino with the girls, always shared when she won. Those that knew Eun, knew where she stood, and most likely where they stood with her.
Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Joseph "Larry". Loving mother of Joseph (Kristin), Kara and Lawrence (Amy). Proud and loving grandmother of Lorenzo, Wyatt, Keely, Maia and Leah. Dear sister of the late Arnold Rosinski. Instate Thursday 11:30am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44633 Utica Rd. in Utica until time of Mass at 12:00pm. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
.