Eunice White-Wahl
Elizabethtown, Kentucky - Mrs. Eunice Ezelle Tucker Wahl, 96, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Scott County, Mississippi to the late Oscian Fletcher Tucker and Maggie Elizabeth Williams, she married USMC Sgt Carroll White in 1945. They moved their family to the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan in 1968 where Eunice worked for many years for A&P Grocery. She retired in 1985, ultimately relocating to Elizabethtown, Kentucky in 2007. Eunice was proceeded in death by her husband; two daughters, Ms. Frances Arlene White, and Mrs. Patricia Ann White Chorman; a sister, Mrs. Maggie Louise Tucker Simmons; two brothers, Mr. Leonard Demar Tucker and Mr. Oren Fletcher Tucker; as well as her second husband Mr. Wilbert Karl Wahl of Lenox Township, Michigan. She is survived by one son, Mr. Curtis Carroll White Sr. and his wife Leslie, one daughter, Ms. Katherine Elizabeth White Poore, both of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren: Mr. Curtis Carroll White, Jr., Mrs. Kelley Elizabeth White Broecker, Ms. Virginia Marie Poore, Mr. Robert Carroll Poore, Mr. David Michael Chorman, Jr., Michael Paul Chorman, Daniel Todd Chorman; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She will be missed by all. Services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on June 15, 2020, and then at Voran Funeral Home in Taylor, Michigan from 10:00-1:00 p.m. on June 19, 2020. Burial will be private at the Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery in Flat Rock, Michigan. Please share memories and leave condolences on Eunice's online obituary at www.voranfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
JUN
19
Service
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
