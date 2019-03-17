Services
Eva Diana Parisi Obituary
Eva Diana Parisi

- - Eva Diana, March 8, 2019, Age 82. Dear wife of the late Angelo Parisi Jr. Loving mother of Graceanna Bauser (Rick), Anton "Tony" Parisi, Michael Parisi (Tiffany), and the late Angelo Parisi III. Eva was the devoted grandmother of Stephen and Christopher Bauser and Michael J. Parisi (Alysha). Sister of Kathy Whitetree (the late Gordon), Lenore Cyranski (the late Waldy), Stephanie Maruszewski (Raymond), Jerry Kish (Kathy), Michelle Hill (Darryl), Kish "Phyllis" Danovich (Eric) and the late Joan Stengel. Eva was sister in law to Quirino "Gary" D'Alessandro and Mary Parisi. Eva will also be missed by her many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 21201 East 13 Mile Rd., St. Clair Shores on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 10 AM, visitation at church will begin at 9:30 AM. Memorial tributes suggested to the Fr. Solanus Guild.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
