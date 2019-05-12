Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish
18720 13 Mile Road
Roseville, MI
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
5149 Dowling Street
Montague, MI
Roseville - Age 79, of Roseville, formerly of Montague, MI, passed away April 30, 2019. Dear sister of the late Constance Antoniewicz. Cherished aunt of Elena Suski and John Luke Antoniewicz. Served in parishes and for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul for several years. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11am at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, 18720 13 Mile Rd., Roseville. A mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Noon at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St., Montague. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
