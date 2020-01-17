|
|
Eva Marie Minoletti
Eva Marie Minoletti was born on December 13, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan. She passed away on January 15, 2020 at the age of 92. Eva is survived by her 3 children Ronald (Rose Anne) Minoletti, Kenneth (Cindy) Minoletti, Nancy (Kyle) Aug; 6 grandchildren, Lindsay (Vito) Peraino, Aaron Chester, Michael (Jessica) Aug, Miranda (Ryan) Borgwardt, Natalie and Nicholas Aug; 6 great-grandchildren, Tyler Chester, Vito and Eden Peraino, Bennett and Wyatt Aug, Charlotte Borgwardt; and siblings Florence Sloan, Alice Mancina and Angelo (Virginia) Iaconelli. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years Gino Minoletti, parents Vincent and Mary (Lucy) Iaconelli, siblings Helen Sade, John Iaconelli, and Mary Dimaria and granddaughter, Meghan Aug. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 1-8 PM with a 7 PM scripture service at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038. Donations may be made in her name to Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020