Eva Urbank
Detroit - Eva Agnes Urbank Detroit and Bellaire MI/Seminole FL. (Age 89) passed away, April 29, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Eva was born December 23, 1929 to the late Arthur and Gladys Conlin. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John (Jack), her son, John (Pete) Urbank and her three siblings. She is survived by her children; Anne (Jeff Allen), Maggie (Mark Harder) and Patrick (Denise). Grandchildren; John and Stephen Sharrock (Kristen), Alexandra and Nicholas Harder, and great grandchildren; Lily-Anne and James Sharrock. She will be deeply missed by her family, her many dear friends, and especially the wonderful staff at Westminster Thurber. Funeral services will be held on May 11, 2019 at the Church of the Holy Family, 24505 Meadowbrook Novi, MI 48375. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. Funeral at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to "Ohio Living - Westminster Thurber Caring Fund" c/o Ohio Living Foundation 1001 Kingsmill Parkway Columbus, Ohio 43229.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 4, 2019