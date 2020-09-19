1/1
Evalyn Walsh Mullen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evalyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evalyn Walsh Mullen

Entered Eternity 9-14-20

Age 93 Beloved Wife of the late Joseph. Devoted Mother to Joe (Linda), the late Dan (Robin), Tui, Bill, Don (Michele), Anne Holic (Dan), Marilyn Schafer (Jim) and Michael (Jenny). Cherished Grandmother of Eric, Vicki, Chris, Danny, Ryan, Colleen, Katie, Jenelle, Kristine, Patrick, Erin, Kaelan, Nathaniel, Andrew, Claire, Natalie, Colette, Aaron, Christopher, Dorian and 13 Great & 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Evalyn is also survived by her Dear Sister-In-Law, Kay Mullen Browne, and many Wonderful Nieces and Nephews. Charitable donations may be made to Lourdes Senior Community, EWTN or Ave Maria University. Private Family Mass.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved