Evalyn Walsh Mullen
Entered Eternity 9-14-20
Age 93 Beloved Wife of the late Joseph. Devoted Mother to Joe (Linda), the late Dan (Robin), Tui, Bill, Don (Michele), Anne Holic (Dan), Marilyn Schafer (Jim) and Michael (Jenny). Cherished Grandmother of Eric, Vicki, Chris, Danny, Ryan, Colleen, Katie, Jenelle, Kristine, Patrick, Erin, Kaelan, Nathaniel, Andrew, Claire, Natalie, Colette, Aaron, Christopher, Dorian and 13 Great & 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Evalyn is also survived by her Dear Sister-In-Law, Kay Mullen Browne, and many Wonderful Nieces and Nephews. Charitable donations may be made to Lourdes Senior Community, EWTN or Ave Maria University. Private Family Mass.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.