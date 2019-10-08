Services
St Anthonys Catholic Church
409 W Columbia Ave
Belleville, MI 48111
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Belleville, MI
Belleville - Evangelina Esquejo-Capili, M.D. passed away on September 26, 2019 at her home in California.

Evangelina was born in 1927, immigrated to the U.S. in the early 1950's where she met and married Aprolinario M. Capili, M.D. As one of the few female physicians at the time, she enjoyed a thriving OBGYN practice for over 40 years.

Evangelina was a woman devoted to family, faith and community.

She is survived by her three children, Albert, Stella and Christine, eight grandchildren and two sisters.

A Memorial Mass will be held: Saturday, October 12, 2019 10 a.m. St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Belleville, MI. There will be a gathering after the service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society in her name.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 8, 2019
