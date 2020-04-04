Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Eveline Pianczk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eveline Pianczk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eveline Pianczk Obituary
Eveline Pianczk

Age 96, April 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Dearest mother of Susan Almendinger, Marilynn Peterson and Rob Pianczk. Proud grandmother of Kristen, Steven, David, Travis and great grandmother of Victoria. A private service will be held. Donations to Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester Hills are appreciated. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township)



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eveline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now