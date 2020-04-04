|
Eveline Pianczk
Age 96, April 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Dearest mother of Susan Almendinger, Marilynn Peterson and Rob Pianczk. Proud grandmother of Kristen, Steven, David, Travis and great grandmother of Victoria. A private service will be held. Donations to Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester Hills are appreciated. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township)
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020