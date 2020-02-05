|
EVELYN ANN HOLLOW
- - EVELYN ANN HOLLOW, BORN FEBRUARY 21, 1925, PASSED AWAY FEBRUARY 3, 2020, AGE 94. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Dear mother of Sharon Krane (Douglas), Diane Rundell (Bill), Anthony S. (Becky), and Christine H. Schramm (John). Loving Sity of 12. Great-grandmother of 15. She loved them all. She was an aunt, sister, friend, and THE true matriarch of her beloved family. She will be missed. Family will receive friends Friday, February 7 from 2-8pm Rosary 7pm at A. J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (Between 13-14 Mile),248-549-0500. Funeral Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 AM at St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church, 32765 Lyndon, Livonia. Visitation at church begins at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please see www. AJDesmond.com for the list of charities.
