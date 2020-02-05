Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church
32765 Lyndon
Livonia, MI
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church
32765 Lyndon
Livonia, MI
Evelyn Ann Hollow


1925 - 2020
Evelyn Ann Hollow Obituary
EVELYN ANN HOLLOW

- - EVELYN ANN HOLLOW, BORN FEBRUARY 21, 1925, PASSED AWAY FEBRUARY 3, 2020, AGE 94. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Dear mother of Sharon Krane (Douglas), Diane Rundell (Bill), Anthony S. (Becky), and Christine H. Schramm (John). Loving Sity of 12. Great-grandmother of 15. She loved them all. She was an aunt, sister, friend, and THE true matriarch of her beloved family. She will be missed. Family will receive friends Friday, February 7 from 2-8pm Rosary 7pm at A. J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (Between 13-14 Mile),248-549-0500. Funeral Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 AM at St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church, 32765 Lyndon, Livonia. Visitation at church begins at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please see www. AJDesmond.com for the list of charities.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
