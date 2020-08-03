Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Casteller



Taylor - Evelyn Casteller, August 2, 2020. Age 88 of Taylor. Beloved wife of the late Aldo Casteller. Loving mother of Tom (Karla) Casteller. Dearest grandmother of Michelle (Johnny) O'Neil and Anthony (Jennifer) Casteller. Sister of Bill (Gayle) Dunn.



Evelyn will be deeply missed by family and friends. No funeral services. Cremation entrusted to Voran Funeral Home.



Private burial will take place at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery at a later date.









