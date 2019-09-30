Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
25450 Plymouth Rd
Redford, MI 48239
(313) 937-3670
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM





Evelyn Cebula Obituary


Redford - Evelyn Cebula, age 93, passed away September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Loving mother of Lusty Leo (Beth). Cherished grandmother of Catherine (Lance) and Jennifer (Victor); loving great grandmother of four. Also survived by her best friend and companion Helen.Visitation Tuesday, October 1, from 3-8pm with Story Sharing at 6:30pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48152. Celebration of Life Wednesday, October 2 at 11am (Visiting at 10am) also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Evelyn can be made to the .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
