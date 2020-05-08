|
Evelyn Erlandson
Evelyn Erlandson, passed away in Rapid City, MI on April 28, 2020. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Olaug and Ingvard Nilson, and by her sister Inger-Marie Hojberg. She was a long-time resident of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Dearborn, MI., and is survived by her loving companion of 31 years, Cameron Henderson. She is also survived by her children, Raymond, Eric (Heidi), and Ingrid (Michael); by her brother-in-law Harry (Joanne) Erlandson. Evelyn will be greatly missed by her large, extended family - her loving grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews.
Her Norwegian heritage, and the Erlandson's Swedish heritage, were important parts of her life. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing clothing, playing violin, oil painting, cooking, singing, writing, and caring for her family - she often said her children were her greatest achievement. She also enjoyed outdoor activities and often went for beach walks, bike rides, boating, and hiking. She always had an air of social grace and was always noticed - she will be missed by all who knew her.
Evelyn was blessed with the strength and resilience of her ancestors, and gracefully faced many unforeseen and life-changing hardships without flinching or retreating.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020