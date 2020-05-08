Services
Covell Funeral Home
312 Pine Street
Elk Rapids, MI 49629
(231) 264-5666
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Erlandson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Erlandson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Erlandson Obituary
Evelyn Erlandson

Evelyn Erlandson, passed away in Rapid City, MI on April 28, 2020. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Olaug and Ingvard Nilson, and by her sister Inger-Marie Hojberg. She was a long-time resident of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Dearborn, MI., and is survived by her loving companion of 31 years, Cameron Henderson. She is also survived by her children, Raymond, Eric (Heidi), and Ingrid (Michael); by her brother-in-law Harry (Joanne) Erlandson. Evelyn will be greatly missed by her large, extended family - her loving grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews.

Her Norwegian heritage, and the Erlandson's Swedish heritage, were important parts of her life. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing clothing, playing violin, oil painting, cooking, singing, writing, and caring for her family - she often said her children were her greatest achievement. She also enjoyed outdoor activities and often went for beach walks, bike rides, boating, and hiking. She always had an air of social grace and was always noticed - she will be missed by all who knew her.

Evelyn was blessed with the strength and resilience of her ancestors, and gracefully faced many unforeseen and life-changing hardships without flinching or retreating.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -