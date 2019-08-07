Services
Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
901 N Main St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1444
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
901 N Main St
Chelsea, MI 48118
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Chelsea, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Freiman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn (Haddad) Freiman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn (Haddad) Freiman Obituary
Evelyn (Haddad) Freiman

Chelsea - Evelyn (Haddad) Freiman, age 89, of Chelsea, MI, formerly of Detroit and Plymouth MI, passed away on August 5, 2019 at Silver Maples of Chelsea. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Chelsea. Visitation will be on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea. The family will also receive friends at church on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
Download Now