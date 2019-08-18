|
Evelyn Kanat Burton
West Bloomfield - Evelyn Kanat Burton, 97, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 16 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lester Sidney Burton. Cherished mother of Eric (Lois Maharg) Burton, Lee (Roberta Shaw-Reeves) Burton, Tony (Jane) Burton, Peter (Sandi) Burton, Jody (Joe) Slowins, and the late Tim Burton. Also survived by daughter-in-law Carol Buton. Loving grandmother of Zoe (Aaron Bustamante) Burton, Owen Burton, and Chris Burton. Adored great-grandmother of Mateo Cruz Burton Bustamante. Proud sister of Walter (the late Doris) Kanat, the late Oscar Kanat, the late Marian Raskin, and the late Philip Kanat. Devoted daughter of the late Peretz and the late Yetta Kanat. SERVICES 1:30 P.M. MONDAY, AUGUST 19, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019