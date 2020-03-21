|
|
Evelyn L. Montgomery
On Friday, March 13, 2020, Evelyn Lough Montgomery, beloved mother, grand- and great- grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 95 at her home in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Born on August 8, 1924 in Lincoln, NE to Genevieve and Thomas J. Lough, she graduated from the Univ. of Mich. School of Design and in 1948 married William N. Montgomery. They raised three sons and one daughter, were active church and community volunteers and enjoyed dancing, travel, golf, and a rich network of friends. Evelyn was a member of the Junior League, the League of Women Voters, Ibex, Grosse Pointe Artists' Association, Alliance Francaise, and various Grosse Pointe United Methodist committees. A loving presence, tireless community leader, and devoted friend, Evelyn will be sorely missed. Surviving Evelyn are her sons, Bill, Tom and Bob Montgomery, daughter Lynne Davidson, their spouses, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be conducted at Grosse Pointe United Methodist Church on a future date. Contributions may be made in her memory to the GPUMC Memorial Fund, 211 Moross Road, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020