Evelyn L. Valentine
- - Evelyn L. Valentine, age 90, passed away June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Patrick (Cathy), Donna (Steve) Valentino and Debbie; dear grandmother of Kelly, Sean, Matthew and Deborah (Mario); proud great-grandmother of Mila. Visitation Tuesday, June 11, 2019 3:00pm to 9:00pm. Kaul Funeral Home. Funeral Service Wednesday, June 12, 2019 11:00am Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI. Please share a memory www.kaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019