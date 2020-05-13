Services
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
St. Vincent Ferrer
Evelyn Lenore Bobchik Obituary
Evelyn Lenore Bobchik

Evelyn Lenore Bobchik, age 87, passed away on May 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Bob. Loving mother of Dan Bobchik and Dale (Anna) Bobchik. Proud grandmother of several grandchildren. Dear sister of Virginia Stout. A public Memorial Mass will be held at St. Vincent Ferrer in Madison Heights at a later date. Please visit www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for future service information and to share a memory.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 13 to May 17, 2020
