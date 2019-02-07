Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood
Rochester, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood
Rochester, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Dabaldo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Louise Dabaldo

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Evelyn Louise Dabaldo Obituary
Evelyn Louise Dabaldo

Rochester - Age 91, February 3, 2019 Beloved daughter of the late Adam and Magdalene Dabaldo. Loving sister of Adam (the late Marilyn) Dabaldo Jr., Mary Ann (Hermann Schweinle)(the late Gordon McGill) McGill, Louise Woita, and the late Anita (Mario) Laudicina, Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Friday 4-8pm with rosary 7:30pm. Instate Saturday 9:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church 1400 Inglewood Rochester until time of Mass 10am. Entombment Roseland Park Cemetery Berkley, Michigan. Family request donations to Capuchins 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI, 48207 ~ www.thecapuchins.org

Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now