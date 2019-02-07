|
Evelyn Louise Dabaldo
Rochester - Age 91, February 3, 2019 Beloved daughter of the late Adam and Magdalene Dabaldo. Loving sister of Adam (the late Marilyn) Dabaldo Jr., Mary Ann (Hermann Schweinle)(the late Gordon McGill) McGill, Louise Woita, and the late Anita (Mario) Laudicina, Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Friday 4-8pm with rosary 7:30pm. Instate Saturday 9:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church 1400 Inglewood Rochester until time of Mass 10am. Entombment Roseland Park Cemetery Berkley, Michigan. Family request donations to Capuchins 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI, 48207 ~ www.thecapuchins.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019