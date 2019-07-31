|
|
Evelyn M. Davis
Dearborn - Evelyn M. Davis born September 27, 1936 and passed away on July 26, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of Scott (Kimberly) Davis. Proud grandmother of Taylor Davis, Connor Davis, and Kierston Pingolt. Cherished great grandmother of Madden Jones and Alice Fleet.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug 1 from 4-8 PM at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Homes, 22546 Michigan Avenue. A Burial Service will take place at 10 AM on Friday, Aug 2nd at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd, Holly, Michigan. Please share a memory at www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 31, 2019