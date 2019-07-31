Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Evelyn Davis
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
4200 Belford Rd
Holly, MI
Evelyn M. Davis Obituary
Evelyn M. Davis

Dearborn - Evelyn M. Davis born September 27, 1936 and passed away on July 26, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of Scott (Kimberly) Davis. Proud grandmother of Taylor Davis, Connor Davis, and Kierston Pingolt. Cherished great grandmother of Madden Jones and Alice Fleet.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug 1 from 4-8 PM at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Homes, 22546 Michigan Avenue. A Burial Service will take place at 10 AM on Friday, Aug 2nd at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd, Holly, Michigan. Please share a memory at www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 31, 2019
