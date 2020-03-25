|
|
Evelyn M. Grabowski
Northville Twp. - Passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at the age of 86. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her, especially her husband of 62 years, Robert. The two were married in February 1958 and together raised 5 children, Joe (Cindy), Bill (Denise), Marie (Rich), Julie (David) and Rob (Jenn). She was quick with a smile or a joke and the absolute joy of her life was spending time with her 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A celebration of her wonderful life will be held this summer, and in lieu of flowers, we kindly ask for donations to the , act.alz.org Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020