|
|
Evelyn Napior
Fort Myers, FL - Evelyn "Pat" (Hasiec) Napior of Ft. Myers, passed away peacefully with family at her side, on March 25 in Estero, Florida at age 95. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Napior and loving mother of David (Christine) of Bronxville, NY, Sandra Harris (Alfred) of Shelby Township, MI, Beverly Napior-Werlin (David) of Townsend, MA, Deborah of Portland ME, Robert (Theresa) of Brookline, NH, the late Carol Eaton (Dean) of Keene, NH, and Kimberly Schultz (Michael) of Clarkston, MI. Grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Pat is survived by her sister Lorraine Rudolph of Saucier, MS and sister-in-law Martha Napior of Adrian, MI. Pat was preceded in death by her sisters Alfreda Koenigbauer and Helen Hasiec, grandson Kevin A. Harris and her loving companion Fred Eden.
Born in Detroit, Michigan on August 23, 1923, she was a graduate of Cass Technical High School and earned an Associate Degree at Macomb Community College. Pat maintained a lifelong friendship with her fellow middle school classmates dubbed the "GGG's" (go getting girls). They met annually and traveled together throughout their lives. Married in 1942, Ed and Pat settled in Detroit in a home paid for with help of the GI Bill. In 1956, they moved with five children to a newly built home on Shangri-La Court in Fraser, Michigan where the family grew by two additional children. Ever the great party hosts, Pat and Ed made Shangri-La the site of countless outdoor and indoor celebrations, barbecues and buffets with extended family and friends, complete with games of volleyball, softball or croquet and the inevitable late night game of pinochle. Pat retired from a 29-year career at Chrysler Corporation in 1981. During intermittent lay-offs and maternity leaves from Chrysler, Pat kept busy supporting school and church activities including PTA, chaperoning at band camp, providing sweets for bake sales and coordinating and emceeing a local fashion show fundraiser. In addition, she wrote a weekly column for several of the local newspapers including the Fraser News and the Macomb Daily featuring area civic and political events. Pat was an amazing seamstress sewing her own wedding dress as well as daughter Kimberly's. Over the years there were countless Halloween costumes, holiday and special occasion dresses as well as curtains, slipcovers, bedspreads and baby quilts.
Pat and Ed shared an entrepreneurial spirit. In addition to their full-time jobs, they owned and operated a Frankenmuth Beer distributorship in the 1960's and a liquor/convenience store in the 1980's. It's no wonder then that their children previously ran or currently are running their own businesses.
In their retirement the couple moved to Ft Myers in 1986 where they flourished in the Florida sunshine and were very active socially and able to indulge their love of card playing, tennis, dancing and travel. Pat and Ed were active members in the USAF Flying Tigers Association attending many memorial events including trips to China. Pat steadfastly nurtured Ed and daughter Carol through many years in their struggle with complications from diabetes, both of whom finally succumbed to the disease. In her natural role as caregiver, Pat fostered disabled children for several years. She also proved to be a savvy investor in the 80's stock market boom. Pat remained in the home she and Ed had built at the Caloosa Yacht and Racquet Club in Ft Myers for more than 20 years after Ed passed in 1997. To celebrate her 90th birthday Pat treated all 48 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to a memorable four-day stay in a Florida Club Med resort.
Pat will be remembered for her generosity of spirit, style, glamour and love of family and friends. She will be dearly missed and will be cherished for the wonderful gifts of her intelligence and love of reading and writing, humor, tenacity and pragmatism.
Memorial Service and Interment will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the and the Multiple Sclerosis Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019