Chelsea - Evelyn Posegay, age 88, May 20, 2019. Graduated from Wayne Memorial HS in 1949. formerly active in the 4H Service Club in Belleville, and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Wife of the late, John S Posegay. Mother of Diane (Thomas) Hovatter, John (Valerie) Posegay, Gayle Posegay, Denise (Timothy) Lehman. Funeral Tuesday, May 28, 10:00 am at Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea. Visitation Monday, May 27, from 2-9 pm. Full obit at www.ColeFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019