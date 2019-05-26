Services
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1551
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
Evelyn Posegay Obituary
Evelyn Posegay

Chelsea - Evelyn Posegay, age 88, May 20, 2019. Graduated from Wayne Memorial HS in 1949. formerly active in the 4H Service Club in Belleville, and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Wife of the late, John S Posegay. Mother of Diane (Thomas) Hovatter, John (Valerie) Posegay, Gayle Posegay, Denise (Timothy) Lehman. Funeral Tuesday, May 28, 10:00 am at Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea. Visitation Monday, May 27, from 2-9 pm. Full obit at www.ColeFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
