Evelyn Rogo
Harrison Township - Evelyn Veronica, age 84, September 24, 2019. Cherished mother of Amy (Rob) Rogo-Leonetti. Loving proud grandmother of Veronica. She also leaves behind many other loving family members and friends. Preceded in death by husband Casimir. Visitation Friday from 2-8 PM with a rosary at 7PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Saturday 10AM until time of funeral Mass 11AM at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 38775 Prentiss Street, Harrison Township, MI 48045. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Evelyn's memory to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliot St. Detroit, MI 48207.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019