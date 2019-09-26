Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hubert Catholic Church
38775 Prentiss Street
Harrison Township, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hubert Catholic Church
38775 Prentiss Street
Harrison Township, MI
Evelyn Rogo Obituary
Evelyn Rogo

Harrison Township - Evelyn Veronica, age 84, September 24, 2019. Cherished mother of Amy (Rob) Rogo-Leonetti. Loving proud grandmother of Veronica. She also leaves behind many other loving family members and friends. Preceded in death by husband Casimir. Visitation Friday from 2-8 PM with a rosary at 7PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Saturday 10AM until time of funeral Mass 11AM at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 38775 Prentiss Street, Harrison Township, MI 48045. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Evelyn's memory to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliot St. Detroit, MI 48207.

ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
