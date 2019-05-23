Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
- - Una passed away peacefully at her home on May 22, 2019. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late James M. DeMan. Dear mother of Joan E. DeMan, Judith L. Waara (Brion) and Jill S. DeMan. Sister of the late Doris Palenkas. Special Nana of Stewart, Janice, Kelly, Jennifer, Brooke Oliphant and Todd and Jeanette Waara. Family is grateful for the loving care of Eleanor, Melissa, Jevonna, Stacey and Vern. Family will receive friends Friday, 2 - 8 pm and Saturday after 10 am until Funeral Service at 11 am at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave, (between 13 and 14 Mile Rds) (248) 549-0500. Memorial Tributes to Beaumont Health & Wellness Center, 4949 Coolidge Hwy, Royal Oak, 48073 or charity of donor's choice.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 23, 2019
