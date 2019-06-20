|
Evelyn Wee
Detroit - Wee, Evelyn June 17, 2019 Age 93
Beloved wife of the late Harry. Dear mother of Jerry (Reta), Gwen (Tony) and the late Ron (the late Cyndi). PoPo to six grandchildren, Bock to nine great-grandchilden, sister of Josephine and the late Lily, Shan, and Hang Chan. Funeral service Friday 10 am at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Avenue at Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods. Visitation Thursday 3-9 pm. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019