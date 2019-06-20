Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Wee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Wee


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Wee Obituary
Evelyn Wee

Detroit - Wee, Evelyn June 17, 2019 Age 93

Beloved wife of the late Harry. Dear mother of Jerry (Reta), Gwen (Tony) and the late Ron (the late Cyndi). PoPo to six grandchildren, Bock to nine great-grandchilden, sister of Josephine and the late Lily, Shan, and Hang Chan. Funeral service Friday 10 am at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Avenue at Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods. Visitation Thursday 3-9 pm. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now