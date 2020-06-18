Evelyne Feigenson
Today the world lost a piece of magic. She was the most cherished and loved wife of the late Philip Feigenson. Dear mother of Susan (Stuart Levine) Feigenson, Cheryl (Jeffrey Tindell) Feigenson and Ben (Dana) Feigenson. Loving grandmother of Tal, Yaron, Jonathan, Daniel and Arielle Feigenson. Adoring great-grandmother of Alaya and Alon. She is also remembered by many other loving family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES TODAY AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.