Everett "Buddy" Salyers
- - Everett "Buddy" Salyers, age 70, July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Lillian for 50 years. Dear father of Craig (Christina) and Kimberly. Loving brother of Kathie (Fiancé Scott Campbell) Hartt. Everett is loved and missed by his extended family and friends. He proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam and retired from General Motors as an electrician after 43 years. Visitation Tuesday, July 30 from 2-8pm and Wednesday 10am until time of service 10:30am at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019