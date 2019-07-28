Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Salyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett "Buddy" Salyers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett "Buddy" Salyers Obituary
Everett "Buddy" Salyers

- - Everett "Buddy" Salyers, age 70, July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Lillian for 50 years. Dear father of Craig (Christina) and Kimberly. Loving brother of Kathie (Fiancé Scott Campbell) Hartt. Everett is loved and missed by his extended family and friends. He proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam and retired from General Motors as an electrician after 43 years. Visitation Tuesday, July 30 from 2-8pm and Wednesday 10am until time of service 10:30am at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Download Now