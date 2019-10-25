|
Everett W. Garey
Rochester - Everett W. Garey, 90, formerly of Rochester, Michigan and Mountain View, California, passed away on October 16, 2019 at the Grandvue Medical Care Facility, East Jordan, Michigan, surrounded by his loving family. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Everett was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Blanche, who died in 1996. He is survived by his sister Mary, daughters Amelia (Michael), Kathleen (Benjamin) and Lenora (Bradford), grandchildren Aurora (Nic), Oliver (Alexandra), Joshua, Sarah (Howard), Victoria and Alexandra, great-granddaughter Adeline and his companion of 16 years, Gloria. Family and friends are comforted by the many memories shared during Everett's long, full life and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Memorial Tribute November 3rd 1pm at Lino's Restaurant (Rochester) and Burial with Honors November 4th 10am at Van Hoosen Cemetery (Rochester). Details may be found at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Everett may be made to the East Jordan Grandvue Terrace & Recreation Park fund or any local organization.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019