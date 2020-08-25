Everett William Kenyon
Entrepreneur and community leader, E. William Kenyon died in Vero Beach, Florida on August 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Chicago, IL on September 6, 1926, the eldest child of the late William Everett Kenyon and Stella Lake. Bill leaves behind a legacy of achievements and a positive mark on his beloved community of Indian River Shores. The three most important things to Bill were his faith, family and service. Growing up during the height of the depression, Bill learned the valuable life lessons that made him an inspiration and a success. Bill's family owned Farm Maid Dairy and Detroit Coal & Ice, among other companies. These family ventures taught Bill the value of hard work at an early age and provided him with the self-assurance derived from entrepreneurship. Graduating early from University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy, Bill was shipped to Leyte Gulf, Manila, Philippines where he served as Staff Sergeant and Chief Electrician, 8th Army General Headquarters under General McConnell. Upon returning from World War II, Bill attended Assumption College, Ontario Canada, and then began his career with Chrysler Corporation in Detroit, Michigan. Within a short time, Bill's curiosity lead him to seek a position with Time Life in New York City where his 60 year career in the media industry began. Starting with Magazine Distribution and Circulation at Life Magazine, then to FORTUNE, Bill traveled the country with photographers and writers, FORTUNE 500 CEO's, celebrities and political figures, enjoying the many thrills of the media world. Bill spent 35 years with FORTUNE serving as the Advertising Director of the Midwest Region and later became the Associate Publisher. In 1984, rather than retiring, Bill took over a failing Time Inc. business unit and formed a joint venture with Time Inc. He named this new venture Targeted Media, which today is owned by Meredith Corporation. After selling Targeted Media, Bill started a mirror company, Publishers' Alliance, which continues to be privately held. Bill and his wife, France, relocated to the community of John's Island in Vero Beach in 1994. As a resident of Indian River Shores, Bill was a founding member of the John's Island Foundation and a board member of the VNA Hospice Foundation. With a passion for civic engagement, Bill served on the Indian River Shores Town Council as a Councilman from 2003-2007, Vice Mayor from 2007-2009 and Mayor of Indian River Shores from 2009-2011. A volunteer fireman in his earlier years, Bill made sure that the police and fire departments were well funded and had the resources they needed to protect the entire community. Bill's dedication and love for his family was evident every day. Family, faith and hard work were the essence of Bill Kenyon. His charm and charismatic personality were an inspiration to people of all walks of life. To the very end he continued to shape lives and provide hope to his friends, family, caregivers, employees and his many children and grandchildren. Bill leaves behind his wife of 31 years, France, five children, Bill (Karen), Mary, John (Katie) Karen Ann and David (Stacy), 13 grandchildren, one great grandchild and his beloved German Shepherds, Ava and Ilsa. Services will be held privately in Birmingham, Michigan. A Celebration of Life will be held in Vero Beach at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy, 8400 South Cambridge, Detroit Michigan 48221-1699. www.uofdjesuit.org
. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
