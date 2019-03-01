Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic Church
Evidio Vennettilli Obituary
Evidio Vennettilli

- - Vennettilli, Evidio age 101. Reunited with his love February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Josephine. Loving father of Enzo (Cheryl), Maria (Leo) Soave, Carlo (Debbie), Aldo (Fannie), Rick, and Perry (Barbara). Cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday at the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile Rd. NW corner of Ryan) from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Funeral service Monday at SS. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic Church, instate at 11:00 am until time of Mass at 12:00 pm. Interment at White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family would appreciate donations to The Capuchin Soup Kitchen (1820 Mt. Elliot Street Detroit, MI 48207). Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019
