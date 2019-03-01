|
Evidio Vennettilli
- - Vennettilli, Evidio age 101. Reunited with his love February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Josephine. Loving father of Enzo (Cheryl), Maria (Leo) Soave, Carlo (Debbie), Aldo (Fannie), Rick, and Perry (Barbara). Cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday at the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile Rd. NW corner of Ryan) from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Funeral service Monday at SS. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic Church, instate at 11:00 am until time of Mass at 12:00 pm. Interment at White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family would appreciate donations to The Capuchin Soup Kitchen (1820 Mt. Elliot Street Detroit, MI 48207). Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019