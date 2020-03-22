|
Evon A. Carlson
- - Passed away on March 21, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born and raised in Detroit. Evon traveled and made many friends in over 70 countries. Beloved wife of the late Carl for 66 years. Loving father of Eric Carlson (Patricia) and the late Arne Carlson (Sharon). Dear grandmother of Tamara (Justin), Robert (Philip), James (Dee) and Tara. Cherished great grandmother of Tyler, Dalys, Jaden, Savannah and Shelby. Caring great great grandmother of Dimitri, Amelia and Kovah. Sister of the late Frank Van Wynsberghe (Hazel). Aunt of Kris, Frank and Roy. A celebration of Evon's life will be held at a later date. Family prefers memorial tributes to Heart to Heart Hospice, 30600 Telegraph Rd., Bingham Farms, MI 48025.
