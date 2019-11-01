|
|
F. Robert Steiger
F. Robert ("Bob") Steiger, 95, of Grosse Pointe Farms, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Bob is survived by, his son Jon Robert, and his grandchildren Erik, Jayne, Luke, Paul and Irina, and his sister Katherine He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (nee Schroff), and his brother, Chuck. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Ivanhoe Cafe, 5249 Joseph Campau, Detroit, on Friday November 8 from 4 pm to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Friends of Detroit Rowing, c/o Karen Bell, Treasurer, 27551 Rackham Dr., Lathrup Village, MI 48076-3301 (https://www.detroitboatclubcrew.com/support), or to the Detroit Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207 (www.thecapuchins.org/donate). See full obituary at: www.verheyden.org
"He was a man, take him for all in all,
I shall not look upon his like again".
-- William Shakespeare, Hamlet
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019