Sterling Heights - Fabian Patrick O'Connell, age 93, May 15, 2019, originally from Minneapolis, MN. Preceded in death by his loving wife Loretta, son James, brother Raymond, and sister Audrey Butler. He is survived by his sister Mary Joan Meagher, children Julie (Tom Rodel), Glenn (Patty) and Steven (Cindy), grandchildren Kaitlin, Ryan (Stephanie), Justin, Leandra, and Bradford. He served in WWII and the Korean Conflict and left the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer 1st Class, Radioman (RM1). He was a brilliantly talented artist who loved to paint beautiful landscapes, carve and hand paint wooden animals that brought smiles to many faces. He published a children's book and illustrated another, and he loved to play the harmonica. Mass of Christian Burial Thurs, May 23, 2019 9:30 am, with visitation from 8:30-9:30 am at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 4571 John R Rd, Troy, MI.
A Memorial service will be held on June 6, 2019 at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Home 3960 Wooddale Ave, St. Louis Park, MN 55416 with visitation at 9:00 am, Service at 9:30 am, and interment with military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 10:45 am, 7601 34th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55450. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Fabian's name to Mary's Mantle (marysmantle.net).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019