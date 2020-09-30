Faith June Petsch



Dearborn - Age 85. September 29, 2020 of Dearborn. Faith loved to travel with family, visiting Florida and Macinac Island many times. Also enjoying time in Hawaii, Aruba, Mexico, Texas and Scandinavia. She was a faithful friend to all animals. Faith was preceded in death by her father and mother-Hugo and Lillian Petsch; brothers-Hugo and Daniel; sisters-Joyce and Sylvia; sisters-in-law Donna and Mary. She was the loving Aunt to: Daniel, Daryl, Denise, Judy, Julie, Jill, Jodi and Janet. Visitation is on Saturday from 9 am until the time of the service on Saturday at 11 am both at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Interment Glen Eden Cemetery.









