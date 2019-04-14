|
|
Fay-Ann Popkin
West Bloomfield - Fay-Ann Popkin, 87, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 10 April 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Popkin. Cherished mother of Leslie Popkin, Dr. Randall (Melissa) Popkin, and the late Shelley Popkin Zagacki. Loving Nana of Eric Zagacki, Zachary Chafetz, Cameron Popkin, Kiley Popkin Clark, and Elijah Popkin. Proud Great-Nana of Ayla Clark, Hudson Clark, Sander Zane Popkin, Joshua Chafetz and Benjamin Chafetz. Devoted daughter of the late Samuel and the late Ethel Gornbein. SERVICES 2:00 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 15, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019