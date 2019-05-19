|
Fay C. Kline
- - Fay C., age 90, passed away May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Calvin R. Kline. Cherished mother of Debbie (Paul) DeNapoli and Keith (Korey) Kline. Dearest grandmother of Danielle (Nathan) Carney, Chris DeNapoli, Kameron Kline and Karlee Kline. Loving great-grandmother of Remington Carney. Adored aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Saturday May 25, 12pm until time of funeral service 3pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road, Livonia. (Between MiddleBelt and Merriman Rd) Interment Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. To sign the online guestbook or to leave a memory go to www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019