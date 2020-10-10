1/1
Fay T. Wolfe
Fay T. Wolfe

Wolfe, T. Fay October 9, 2020 Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Bill Wolfe. Loving mother of Deborah(Larry) Hoffman and Patti(Bill) Frederick. Grandmother of Kelly (Dave) Lawson, Jeff (Anita) Frederick and Ashton (Vincent) D'Angelo. Great-grandmother of Quinn, Griffin, Kylen, Vincenzo and Nico. Fay loved gardening, swimming and yardwork. She enjoyed golfing into her late 80's. Visitation 1-3 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi, MI 48375 with the service at 3 pm. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Memorial contributions to Samaritan's Purse or Faith Baptist Church in Canton, MI. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
