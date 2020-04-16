|
Federico (Fred) Acerri
Federico (Fred) Acerri, born on July 20, 1938, passed away on April 12, 2020. Fred was an Air Force Veteran, graduate from Wayne State University and a retired Information Specialist from the Wayne County ISD. He was a lifelong self taught artist, known for his drawing (with prose) as his alter ego the "Mad Monk." He is predeceased by his parents Raniero and Stella Acerri. He is survived by his sister Mary Ann (Herb) Tschiggfrey, nephew Erik Tschiggfrey, niece Susan (Tim) Clark, close cousins Doug and Mary Lou and great nieces Stella and Julia, along with many close friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
