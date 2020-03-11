|
Felicitas Kraemer
Roseville - Kraemer, Felicitas R. Age 89 December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kurt. Loving Mother of Rudy and Harry. A Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 beginning at 11AM with a Service to be held at 12PM. at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home 32000 Schoenherr Rd. (at Masonic Blvd.) Warren, MI. Please make Memorial contributions to St. Peters Lutheran Church, 11423 Chicago Rd. Warren. MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 22, 2020