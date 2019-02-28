|
Felix Stopczy
Sterling Heights - February 24, 2019 Age 103. Beloved husband of the late Lucy. Loving father of Phyllis (William) Staugaard and Jeffrey (Regina) Stopczy. Proud grandfather of Emily (Nik) Spasovski, William O.M. (Susan) Staugaard, and Elizabeth Stopczy. Predeceased by his grandson David Stopczy. Great-grandfather of Joseph, Lucy, and Thomas Spasovski and Anastasia and Vera Staugaard. Predeceased by his siblings Frank, John, Mary Burke, and Richard. Felix was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp and honorably served his country during WWII. Visitation Thursday 3-8pm at Bethesday Christain Church. Funeral Friday instate 10am at Bethesda Christian Church 14000 Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd, Enter church from Schoenherr Rd) until time of funeral service 11am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019