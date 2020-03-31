|
Felix Wroblewski
Warren - 89, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in the comfort of his home. He was born August 7, 1930, in Hamtramck, the son of the late Frank and Mary (Kotowski) Wroblewski. On November 14, 1953 Felix married his love Rita Helen Russell and shared their lives together for 64 years until Rita's passing on July 9, 2018. Felix worked as an accountant at Chrysler Automotive for 35 years before retirement in 1989 and served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. He enjoyed being up north, fishing, playing cards and fixing things, sharing stories, and was a great cook. Felix loved spending time with his children and playing with his grandchildren. He was a man with a heart of gold who was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need. Surviving are nine children, Michael (Diane), Kathleen (Robb), late Baby Joseph, Renee (late Arthur), Randy (Sandy), Cindy, Judy (Terrence), Robert (late Marlene), Lori, and Thomas (Mary); grandchildren, Patrick (Arlene), Christopher (Cat), Timothy, Crystal (Bruce), Kaylin, Melissa (Andrew), Bryan (Sara Ann), Steven, Luke (Devin), Leo (Rosa), Hannah, Thomas, Regina (David), Marcus, and Caroline; step-grandchildren, Justin and Jason; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Scarlett, Pippa, Penny, Landon, Henry, Myron, and a baby due in July 2020; step great-grandchildren, Alexis and Julianna; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family honors the memory of Felix and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, April 6, 2020, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Mount Clemens. A private burial will take place Wednesday, April 8, at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".
