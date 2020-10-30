FENNER CAROL ANNE
West Bloomfield - Carol Anne Fenner, 63, passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Rochester, NY on April 18, 1957, she was a lover of nature, animals, and all things outdoors. A graduate of Michigan State University in 1979, Carol was an exemplary horticulturalist and gardener both personally and professionally. She is survived by her husband Douglas Fenner; son Daniel Fenner and daughter-in-law Lydia Mansour; daughter Kelsey Fenner; son Brian Clemetsen and son-in-law Jared Clementsen; grandchildren Ella and Jaden; siblings Eileen Snyder and Charles Burnup; and beloved dog, Emma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Detroit Dog Rescue. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com