Barrette, Ferdinand Alphonse of Dearborn Hts., MI passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at the age of 96. Devoted and loving husband of 74 years to Violet Barrette. Cherished father of Lawrence (Tamara) Barrette, Cynthia (Tony) Ortega, Gregory (Therese) Barrette and Kenneth (Patti) Barrette. Grandfather to 9 beautiful grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Ferdinand was preceded in death by his two sons, Gregory and Kenneth and his brothers, Gerald, Luc and Paul. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Dearborn Hts., MI. Interment took place at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Brownstown Twp., MI. In lieu of flowers, donations and be made to The Atypical HUS Foundation through NORD (The National Organization for Rare Disorders). www.rarediseases.org Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.