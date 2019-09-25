|
Fern Ettinger
- - Beloved wife of the late Mendel W. Ettinger. Dear mother of Steven Ettinger, Scott Ettinger and David Ettinger. Loving grandmother of Elliott Mendel Ettinger. Devoted sister of Sheryl (the late Richard) Krasnow and the late Bonnie Jo LaPides Zelickman. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES THURSDAY, 12:00NOON AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT RADOMER CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019