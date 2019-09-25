Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Fern Ettinger Obituary
Fern Ettinger

- - Beloved wife of the late Mendel W. Ettinger. Dear mother of Steven Ettinger, Scott Ettinger and David Ettinger. Loving grandmother of Elliott Mendel Ettinger. Devoted sister of Sheryl (the late Richard) Krasnow and the late Bonnie Jo LaPides Zelickman. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES THURSDAY, 12:00NOON AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT RADOMER CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019
