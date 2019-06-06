|
Flavia Amore
- - Flavia Amore June 5, 2019, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Leonard (Holly), Phillip (Judy), Phyllis (James) Borgesi, Joseph (Carla) and Angie Borgesi. Proud grandmother of 17 and several great grandchildren. Dear sister of Sarah, Rose and the late Angelo. Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Friday, June, 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:30 PM. Funeral, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd., Sterling Hgts., Instate at 9:00 AM until time of Mass at 9:30 AM. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019