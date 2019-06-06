Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
40501 Hayes Rd.
Sterling Hgts., MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
40501 Hayes Rd.
Sterling Hgts., MI
View Map
Flavia Amore Obituary
Flavia Amore

- - Flavia Amore June 5, 2019, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Leonard (Holly), Phillip (Judy), Phyllis (James) Borgesi, Joseph (Carla) and Angie Borgesi. Proud grandmother of 17 and several great grandchildren. Dear sister of Sarah, Rose and the late Angelo. Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Friday, June, 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:30 PM. Funeral, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd., Sterling Hgts., Instate at 9:00 AM until time of Mass at 9:30 AM. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019
