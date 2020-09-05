1/1
Flora M. Biehl
Flora M. Biehl

Bloomfield Hills - Flora M. Biehl died peacefully in her sleep, September 3rd at her home in Bloomfield Hills, MI at 91 years old. She was born in Redford, MI on November 6, 1928 to Anna (nee Patterson) and Kenneth Liggett.

Mrs. Biehl was a devoted wife of 59 years, a caring and loving mother to 7 children, grandmother to 16 and great grandmother to 1 (with 2 additional expected in November). She was an inspiration to all with her endless energy and especially enjoyed spending time with her family at weekend breakfast gatherings. She was an avid golfer and was a lifetime member of Forest Lake Country Club.

Mrs. Biehl was preceded in death by her husband (Theodore) on September 20, 2010. She is survived by her children: Tom (Sheila) Biehl, Mike (Beth) Biehl, Carol (Dave) Love, Ann (Wayne) Smith, Kathy Kelly, Jim (Peggy) Biehl, Bob (Kelli) Biehl, 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Her life will be celebrated with a private ceremony of the immediate family only. Memorial donations may be made to Brother Rice and Marian High Schools.

Friends may offer condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
